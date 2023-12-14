VIEW ALL SCORES
CIAA

Florida Beach Bowl inaugural win goes to Fort Valley State

Fort Valley State kept Johnson C. Smith in check and came home with a win in the inaugural Florida Beach Bowl.
Posted on

The inaugural Florida Beach Bowl is in the books and the SIAC’s Fort Valley State took home the crowd, defeating the CIAA’s Johnson C. Smith.

Fort Valley State led the game from start to finish, coming away with 23-10 win behind MVP Kelvin Durham on Wednesday night in the first iteration of the Florida Beach Bowl.

 

The Wildcats scored on their opening drive, spanning 75 yards on 12 plays, capped by a two-yard touchdown run by Brandon Marshall. They would score again on a nine yard touchdown pass from Durham to Marshall to take a 16-0 advantage into halftime.

Fort Valley State, Florida Beach Bowl

 

Smith struck first in the second half with a field goal, but Fort Valley State answered with a big play as Durham hit Jaren Lawson for a pass that went 84 yards to give FVSU a 23-3 lead. JCSU would add a touchdown, but couldn’t get it any closer.

The Fort Valley State defense was dominant as it held J.C. Smith to only 150 yards of total offense on 60 offensive plays.

Fort Valley State finished the season 8-3. It improved to 16-5 under head coach Shawn Gibbs, who took over for Maurice Flowers when he left FVSU after two seasons to take the job at his alma mater. Johnson C. Smith finished the season 7-4. 

Florida Beach Bowl inaugural win goes to Fort Valley State
Related Items:, , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

Quinton Williams Howard University MEAC Quinton Williams Howard University MEAC
1.5K
Howard University

Celebration Bowl culminates resilient career of Howard U. QB
FRED MCNAIR ALCORN STATE SWAC MEDIA DAY FRED MCNAIR ALCORN STATE SWAC MEDIA DAY
544
SWAC

Texas Southern University expected to hire Fred McNair
1.1K
2023 Football

Celebration Bowl 2023: FAMU vs. Howard by the numbers
632
Bands

Florida Memorial University band ready for bright lights
1.1K
CIAA

Carolina Panthers add HBCU cheerleaders, band to Falcons game
To Top
X