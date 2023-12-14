By

December 14, 2023 (Atlanta, GA) – The Black College Football Hall of Fame (BCFHOF) announced its 15th Class today – the Class of 2024. Seven inductees were selected from a list of 28 Finalists who had been determined earlier by the BCFHOF Selection Committee.

The BCF Hall of Fame Class of 2024 includes… Joe “747 Adams (Tennessee State University), Antoine Bethea (Howard University), Waymond Bryant (Tennessee State University), Kevin Dent (Jackson State University), Richard Huntley (Winston-Salem State University), Lemar Parrish (Lincoln University) and Coach Eddie Hurt (Morgan State University).

“This Class of 2024 is a great showcase of the some of the incredible football talent that has been produced from Historically Black Colleges and Universities,” said Black College Football Hall of Fame Co-Founder and 2011 Inductee Doug Williams. “The Black College Football Hall of Fame serves to honor those who paved the way for the game today and these men did just that.”

Votes were tallied from the 9-member Selection Committee, comprised of prominent journalists, commentators, and historians, as well as former NFL General Managers and executives, and from members of the BCFHOF to determine the Inductees.

The Class of 2024 will be honored at the 15th Annual Black College Football Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, Presented by the Atlanta Falcons on June 8th, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.

They will also be recognized at halftime of the Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl on February 24, 2024 at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans, LA, which will be broadcast live on NFL Network (3:00pm CT).

Black College Football Hall of Fame 2024 Class Announced