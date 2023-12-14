VIEW ALL SCORES
Kamala Harris
Kamala Harris to attend Celebration Bowl on Saturday

Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to attend the Celebration Bowl to cheer on her Howard University squad.
Howard University is bringing out the big guns as Vice President Kamala Harris plans to attend the Celebration Bowl.

The Vice President of The United States and Howard University alumna will be in attendance on Saturday, Dec. 16 when the MEAC champion takes on SWAC champion Florida A&M in the bowl game, according to a report by Andscape. 

“We are delighted Vice President Harris will take time out of her busy schedule to support her alma mater. It means a great deal to our administration, coaches and most of all our student-athletes,” said Howard University Director of Athletics Kery Davis.

“The Celebration Bowl is a celebration of HBCU excellence, and there is no better example of that excellence than VP Harris.”

This isn’t the first time Kamala Harris has shown up for Howard University athletics since becoming Vice President of the United States. She also attended Howard’s first-round NCAA Tournament Game against Kansas earlier this year. HU lost that game 96-68 back in March.

Obviously, it will be hoping for a better outcome on Saturday. The Celebration Bowl is scheduled to be broadcast on ABC.

