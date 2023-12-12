Carolina Panthers add HBCU cheerleaders, band to Falcons game

North Carolina and South Carolina are home to more than a dozen HBCUs, and the Carolina Panthers are inviting students participate in Sunday’s game.
The North Carolina A&T Blue and Gold Marching Machine will perform at halftime of Sunday’s home contest against the Atlanta Falcons. Meanwhile, the Top Cats, Carolina Panthers cheer squad, will be joined by the Winston-Salem State University Powerhouse of Red and White Cheer Squad and South Carolina State University Champagne Dancers.
“Inclusion is not a one-time decision; it’s the daily choice to open our hearts, expand our perspectives, and actively invite everyone to the table. Each day, we have the power to choose unity over division,” said Quentin DeBerry, Director of Inclusion & Belonging at Tepper Sports & Entertainment. “By integrating our Representation Matters initiative into the Panthers Inspire Change game, we are actively participating in the ongoing dialogue around equity, justice, and community.”
DeBerry is a Winston-Salem State University alumnus.
“By Celebrating Black Culture this season, we are not only recognizing the contributions of Black individuals to our community, but also fostering an environment where every fan can take pride in the diversity that makes us stronger together,” said DeBerry. “It’s about embracing our differences and finding common ground through the love of the game.”
On December 16th, the Carolina Panthers in collaboration with Kicks and Fros, a Black female-owned sneaker lifestyle community based in Charlotte, will create custom sneakers that represent what matters the Panthers players, according to the team. The custom sneakers will be featured on @panthers social channels and players will showcase their sneakers during player arrivals on gameday.