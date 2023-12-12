VIEW ALL SCORES
CIAA

Carolina Panthers add HBCU cheerleaders, band to Falcons game

The Carolina Panthers will have plenty of HBCU flavor for their game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.
Posted on

North Carolina and South Carolina are home to more than a dozen HBCUs, and the Carolina Panthers are inviting students participate in Sunday’s game.

The North Carolina A&T Blue and Gold Marching Machine will perform at halftime of Sunday’s home contest against the Atlanta Falcons. Meanwhile, the Top Cats, Carolina Panthers cheer squad, will be joined by the Winston-Salem State University Powerhouse of Red and White Cheer Squad and South Carolina State University Champagne Dancers.

Battle of The Bands
Blue & Gold Marching Machine- North Carolina A&T

“Inclusion is not a one-time decision; it’s the daily choice to open our hearts, expand our perspectives, and actively invite everyone to the table. Each day, we have the power to choose unity over division,” said Quentin DeBerry, Director of Inclusion & Belonging at Tepper Sports & Entertainment. “By integrating our Representation Matters initiative into the Panthers Inspire Change game, we are actively participating in the ongoing dialogue around equity, justice, and community.”

DeBerry is a Winston-Salem State University alumnus. 

“By Celebrating Black Culture this season, we are not only recognizing the contributions of Black individuals to our community, but also fostering an environment where every fan can take pride in the diversity that makes us stronger together,” said DeBerry. “It’s about embracing our differences and finding common ground through the love of the game.”

On December 16th, the Carolina Panthers in collaboration with Kicks and Fros, a Black female-owned sneaker lifestyle community based in Charlotte, will create custom sneakers that represent what matters the Panthers players, according to the team.  The custom sneakers will be featured on @panthers social channels and players will showcase their sneakers during player arrivals on gameday.

Carolina Panthers add HBCU cheerleaders, band to Falcons game
Related Items:, , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

Khalil Baker, North Carolina Central Khalil Baker, North Carolina Central
1.1K
MEAC

North Carolina Central loses former Player of The Year to portal
1.3K
2023-2024 Basketball

Norfolk State University hit with racial slurs in win
Norfolk State, Robert Jones Norfolk State, Robert Jones
1.2K
2023-2024 Basketball

Norfolk State University incident shows ugly side of college sports
758
2023-2024 Basketball

Arkansas-Pine Bluff women upset Arkansas in thriller
813
FAMU

FAMU football rebuilt from the ground up by Willie Simmons
To Top
X