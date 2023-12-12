Southern University hires Terrence Graves as head coach

By

Nearly 30 years after coming to Southern University to work under Pete Richardson, Terrence Graves is now the head man in Baton Rouge.



Graves has been hired as the head coach at Southern, according to WAFB. He fills the seat vacated by Eric Dooley, who was fired back in December. Graves served as Assistant Head Coach/Special Teams Coordinator/Linebackers Coach under Dooley when the former took over in 2021.



While he is a first-time head coach, Terrence Graves is a veteran coach. He previously served as linebackers and special teams coordinator under Broderick Fobbs at Grambling State, where he coached GSU to a win in the Bayou Classic in 2021. Graves served as assistant head coach and linebackers coach at Mississippi Valley State after spending 15 years and an assistant under Pete Richardson at Southern University.

Graves played as a true freshman at Wake Forest University before transferring to Winston-Salem State University, where he was a part of two CIAA Conference Championships (1990 and 1991). He was an HBCU Pre-season All-American and a 1st Team All-CIAA Defensive Back in 1992. He finished No. 2 in the conference and No. 5 nationally in interceptions. Graves finished his career with 12 interceptions. Graves is a 1994 graduate of Winston-Salem State University. He earned a degree in Political Science/History and is currently finishing his Master’s Degree in Social Science at Grambling State.

Graves has been a member of the American Football Coaches Association since 1995. He is also a member of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc.

