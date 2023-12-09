West Virginia vs. Delaware State WBB Game Preview

By

West Virginia and Delaware State are set to battle it out on Sunday afternoon at WVU Coliseum. In their last head-to-head encounter in December 2022, the Mountaineers prevailed over the Hornets at WVU Coliseum, winning by a score of 63-47.

West Virginia | OVR 8-0 | Big 12 0-0 | HOME 4-0

West Virginia has demonstrated exceptional accuracy from beyond the arc at WVU Coliseum, where it has successfully converted 47.7% of its three-point attempts.

The Mountaineers steal the ball from their opponents on average 14.5 times per game. That disruptive effort is led by Jordan Harrison, who has swiped 25 steals thus far this season (second in the Big 12).

Delaware State | OVR 2-6 | MEAC 0-0 | AWAY 1-5

Ja-Naiah Perkins-Jackson was on fire from deep in Delaware State’s last matchup against Wilmington (DE). Perkins-Jackson scored 31 points on 7-of-11 shooting from three. This points to a recent upwards shooting trend. Perkins-Jackson averages 8.4 points per game and 1.4 made threes per game and ranks third on the team in scoring from distance thus far this season.

Delaware State will look to turn around its defensive struggles on the road. The Hornets have let up 81.2 points per away game.

Key Metrics

West Virginia’s defense stacks up with any team in the Big 12. The team allows just 0.7 points per defensive possession, which places them second in the conference (Big 12 average is 0.82).

Delaware State plays at the third fastest pace in the MEAC. The team averages 72.0 possessions per 40 minutes (MEAC average is 71.1) and scores approximately 0.79 points per possession.

