Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Zaay Green look to knock off Arkansas

Arkansas and Arkansas-Pine Bluff go head-to-head this Sunday afternoon. The Razorbacks took down the Lady Lions in their most recent face-off at H.O. Clemmons Arena in November 2022. The final score in that one was 70-50.

Arkansas | OVR 8-2 | SEC 0-0 | HOME 5-1

Arkansas’ bench unit has encountered significant challenges on its home court this season. The Razorbacks have averaged a mere 13.0 points per game at Bud Walton Arena.

The Razorbacks’ aggressive defense has been pivotal in their last five games. Arkansas has averaged 8.2 steals in this span, a significant upgrade from its season-long average of 7.4.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff | OVR 3-7 | SWAC 0-0 | AWAY 1-4

Arkansas-Pine Bluff has shifted notably from its season average of 21.3 three-point attempts per game. Across their last five games, the Lady Lions have only managed an average of 18.0 attempts from beyond the arc.

The Lady Lions have demonstrated prowess on the defensive glass when playing on the road this season. They’re averaging an impressive 25.0 defensive rebounds per game as visitors.



Zaay Green averages 19.8 points per game and shoots just under 48 percent from the field.

Key Metrics

Arkansas turns the ball over 12.9 times per game for the season. This is the third fewest per game in the SEC (conference average is 14.8 turnovers per game).

Arkansas-Pine Bluff is a great second half team. The Lady Lions average 40.0 second half points per game, which is best in the SWAC (conference average is 29.9).

