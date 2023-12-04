South Carolina State University D-Line star hits portal

By

South Carolina State University is losing a big part of its defense to the transfer portal.



Defensive lineman Naejuan Barber announced his intention to enter the transfer portal on Monday via X/Twitter.

Here’s what Barber had to say:

First and foremost I would like to thank God for blessing me with the talent and ability to play this game. All the adversity and obstacles you gave me was nothing but stepping stones to the love and passion that I have for the game up until this point.



Secondly, I want to thank my mother, my family along with my support system for guiding me and providing me the help and assistance to continue this path?

Lastly, I want to thank Coach Pough, Coach Godard and the rest of the coaching staff for taking a chance on a small-town kid and helping mold me into the man that I am today on and off the field.

These past two years at South Carolina State has been a great journey i will always cherish the memories and relationships I built during my time here. SC State will always have a special place in my heart. Life is a game of chess and after deep consideration and talks with the Lord, my family and friends I have decided that it is in my best interest that enter my name in the transfer portal.

“With two years of eligibility remaining with hopes of a better opportunity to help fulfill my dreams of playing at the next level. Thank you Bulldogs this isn’t a goodbye more so a see you later.”



Barber had a standout season for South Carolina State University, putting up 8.5 tackles for loss, including five sacks as a redshirt sophomore. He’s the latest SCSU standout to hit the portal following running back Jawarn Howell who announced his decision last week. At 6’3, 280 pounds he’s likely to draw FBS interest in the transfer portal.

