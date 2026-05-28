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HBCU stars advance at NCAA Track and Field opening day

HBCU Track and Field SWAC
Tolly Carr

Author:

Tolly Carr

May 28, 2026

HBCU Track and Field NCAA

The road to Eugene continued Wednesday as several HBCU athletes either advanced to the NCAA Track and Field regional quarterfinals or punched their ticket directly to the NCAA Outdoor Championships in field events.

Alabama A&M long jumper Justin Walker delivered one of the biggest performances of the day, recording a personal-best jump of 7.67 meters (25 feet, 2 inches) to qualify for the NCAA Championships in Eugene. Walker finished 12th overall in the East regional long jump competition, securing the final automatic qualifying spot.

Walker’s performance highlighted a strong opening day for HBCU athletes competing across sprint, hurdle and field events.

Justin Walker advances to Eugene

Walker’s personal-best leap came during the men’s long jump first round Wednesday evening. The Alabama A&M junior improved his previous best and secured a coveted national championship berth.

AthleteSchoolEventResult
Justin WalkerAlabama A&MLong Jump7.67m (PB) — Qualified for Eugene

HBCU athletes advancing to quarterfinals

Several HBCU sprinters and hurdlers advanced through Wednesday’s opening rounds and will compete again Friday and Saturday for a chance to qualify for Eugene.

Men’s 100-meter dash

Texas Southern freshman Joshua Brown advanced to the quarterfinals after running 10.25 in the opening round.

AthleteSchoolResult
Joshua BrownTexas Southern10.25q

Men’s 200-meter dash quarterfinalists

North Carolina A&T senior Jalen Booth-Mitchell advanced to the quarterfinal round in the 200-meter dash.

AthleteSchool
Jalen Booth-MitchellNorth Carolina A&T

Men’s 110-meter hurdles quarterfinalists

Florida A&M placed two athletes into the quarterfinal round while North Carolina A&T also qualified an athlete in the event.

AthleteSchool
Jason HolmesNorth Carolina A&T
Leonard MustariFlorida A&M
Joseph DeRosierFlorida A&M

Men’s 400-meter hurdles quarterfinalists

North Carolina A&T advanced two athletes in the 400-meter hurdles while Florida A&M freshman Tyon Reed also moved on.

AthleteSchool
Xzaviah TaylorNorth Carolina A&T
Isaiah TaylorNorth Carolina A&T
Tyon ReedFlorida A&M

What happens next?

Track athletes who advanced on Wednesday will compete again in the regional quarterfinal rounds later this week. The top finishers and qualifying times from those races will earn spots at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon. Women’s action begins on Thursday, for a complete list of HBCU athletes competing for a spot in Eugene, click here.

Field event athletes, including long jump competitors, qualified directly to Eugene based on Wednesday’s final standings.

The NCAA Outdoor Championships are scheduled to take place at Hayward Field in Eugene, one of the sport’s premier venues.

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