Arkansas-Pine Bluff women beat SMU

Arkansas-Pine Bluff handed SMU its fifth consecutive loss in a 78-76 contest at Moody Coliseum on Monday evening. The Lady Lions went into halftime with an eight-point lead. Despite being outscored 53-47 in the second half, they were able to fend off the Mustangs and hold on for the win.

Zaay Green was electric in this one, scoring 23 points to lead the way for Arkansas-Pine Bluff. The transition game was a big factor in the Lady Lions’ success, as 19 of the team’s points came on the fast break. Efficiency metrics evaluated the offense at an average of 0.98 points scored per possession on 58% true shooting.

SMU was led by Tiara Young, who recorded 22 points and six boards. The Mustangs shot 26-of-64 from the field and 6-of-16 from behind the arc. That contributed to their game average of 0.94 points per possession on 52% true shooting.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff outran SMU, outscoring them in transition 19 to 4

SMU’s 41% field goal percentage marked a season-low

Maya Peat recorded a game-high +9 plus-minus

This was the latest win for Arkansas-Pine Bluff, which defeated Ark. Baptist in its last game. The Lady Lions’ next test is a matchup with North Texas, which also won its last game, at Super Pit on Dec. 6. SMU’s recent struggles continued with its loss this evening. The Mustangs will look for an improved outcome in their next game, a Dec. 14 faceoff with Louisiana Tech at the Thomas Assembly Center.

