Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds announce split

A little over a week after the college football season ended for Deion Sanders, he and Tracey Edmonds have announced their relationship has ended as well.



Edmonds announced the split via her Instagram account on Sunday.

“To EVERYONE who has been there for us, supported us, and shown us love…

We have mutually decided that it is best for us to move forward in life AS FRIENDS and have made this decision with love in our hearts, respect for each other, and appreciation for the time we’ve shared together. Please keep us in your prayers as we go through this transition. Thank you for being there for us ALL THESE YEARS! We love you and appreciate you SO MUCH! 🙏🏽❤️,” Edmonds posted, with the signature “Tracey and Deion.”



Deion Sanders commented on the post as well.

“Love u Tracey and You’ve been a true blessing to me. I appreciate the times we’ve shared and they laughs we’ve had. You are an amazing woman and a tremendous mother. God bless u with every endeavor and every step u take. You are HER. Tracey-Mack !!!,” Sanders posted.



Tracey Edmonds and Sanders have dated for well over a decade, including his entire two-year stint at Jackson State. Their was even briefly talk of bringing back College Hill, which Edmonds produced, in a JSU-reboot. That never happened and the two have now gone their separate ways for now.

