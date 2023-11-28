North Carolina A&T changing OC as another QB hits portal

The changes keep coming for North Carolina A&T as Alston Hooker, brother of Detroit Lions quarterback Hendon Hooker, announced he is hitting the transfer portal.
That news came almost simultaneously with the news that NC A&T will be going in a different direction in terms of offensive coordinator.
Head coach Vincent Brown announced on Tuesday that Chris Young will not be returning as offensive coordinator.
“After careful consideration and evaluation of our offense, I decided that we needed to go in a different direction at offensive coordinator,” Brown wrote in a statement released by the school. “We will continue to work tirelessly to lay the foundation for a championship-caliber program. There will be no further comment on this matter.”
North Carolina A&T’s averaged just 16.1 points per game, second worst in the Coastal Athletic Association this season. It finished sixth in rushing with 158 yards per game, but the passing game was the bottom of the barrel, averaging 104 yards per game and throwing just five touchdowns in 12 games.
Hooker latest North Carolina A&T quarterback to hit portal
Son of North Carolina A&T legend Al Hooker, Alston Hooker was one of four quarterbacks on the roster when the season started. The redshirt sophomore saw limited action this fall, playing only in the season finale. He completed 11 of 15 passes for 159 yards and a touchdown — all career highs.
“I’ve celebrated the Blue and Gold, screamed Aggie Pride and cherished the interlock of A&T my whole life,” Alston wrote in his announcement. “It has been a dream come true to study engineering here and play on the field where my dad and uncle played. I’ve grown a lot during my tenure and I’m grateful for the time I’ve spent here. With that said I am entering the transfer portal with 2 years of eligibility to explore other opportunities. I am so thankful to the Aggie family for all the love and support you have shown me during my time on campus. To my teammates who selflessly wear the Aggie brand with pride I want to say thank you for the love and the laughs we had during my time here. I will miss you the most but know I am just leaving the house not the family.”
Hooker is the third North Carolina A&T quarterback to hit the transfer portal, with his announcement coming just a week after Eli Brickhandler and Zach Yeager hit the transfer portal last week. Only freshman KJ White remains as of now.