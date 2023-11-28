Bethune-Cookman snags fourth straight defeating Jacksonville

By

Bethune-Cookman recorded its fourth straight win, handing Jacksonville a 68-63 loss at Moore Gymnasium on Tuesday evening. The Wildcats’ lead was as large as 15 points in the first half, but they weren’t able to extend it any further. After a rough start, the Dolphins played a competitive second half.

Chanel Wilson scored a game-high 18 points to lead the way for Bethune-Cookman. As a whole, the Wildcats were less than impressive on the offensive side of the ball, scoring just 0.92 points per possession on 36% shooting from the field. They found an advantage on the fast break though, accumulating 12 points in transition.

November 15, 2023: \ during 2nd half womens NCAA basketball game action between Iona Gaels and the Bethune Cookman Wildcats. BCU defeated Iona 74-72 in overtime at Moore Gymnasium in Daytona Beach, FL, Fl. Romeo T Guzman/BCU Athletics

Edyn Battle recorded 29 points and seven rebounds, and Saniyah Craig contributed another 14 points to pace Jacksonville. As a team, the Dolphins had some offensive struggles, scoring just 0.86 points per possession on 36% shooting from the field. It was a forgettable game from three-point range as the team collectively shot 2-of-12 from deep.

Bethune-Cookman committed 12 unforced turnovers (16% of possessions)

Jacksonville was plagued by seven unforced turnovers (10% of possessions)

Isamery Telleria recorded a game-high +12 plus-minus

Both teams play the same opponent for their next game. Bethune-Cookman matches up with FIU on Dec. 3, while Jacksonville faces the Panthers on Dec. 1.

