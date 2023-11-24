VIEW ALL SCORES
Darius Leonard, South Carolina State
MEAC

Dallas Cowboys interested in Shaquille Leonard

The Dallas Cowboys are interested in All-Pro LB Shaquille Leonard. Here’s what Jerry Jones had to say about it.
Posted on

The Dallas Cowboys appear to have some level of interest in Shaquille Leonard, according to Jerry Jones.

The Cowboys long-time owner was asked if his franchise was interested in the Leonard, who was cut by the Indianapolis Colts on Wednesday after dealing with lingering health issues the past few seasons.

“We had a short meeting on that before the game and we’ll see how we do with our evaluation and look at him pretty good. Like to see, look at some health things,” Jerry Jones said via The Athletic. “I know a lot of teams are looking at him, so I don’t want to give an indication of the degree of our interest with him.”

Darius Leonard



The Dallas Cowboys are now 8-3 after Thursday’s emphatic Thanksgiving victory over the Washington Commanders. It has had depth issues at linebacker as a franchise, forcing former Florida A&M star Markquese Bell to step up from safety and play out of position. Bell has played well, but former South Carolina State star Shaquille Leonard has shown to be a Hall of Fame caliber linebacker when healthy.

Of course, health is the main issue Leonard was waived by the Colts. He spent much of the season splitting reps with EJ Speed due to a lingering groin issue despite feeling like he could play more. 

“I just feel like each week I prove who I am. I feel like the way that I play the game is getting better and better each year — each week,” he said in October. “But they say I don’t make enough splash plays, so I guess I’ll still be watching for a little bit.” 

Now that he’s been waived, Leonard figures to have his share of suitors — including the Dallas Cowboys. 

Dallas Cowboys interested in Shaquille Leonard
Related Items:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

167
Mississippi Valley

South Carolina women’s basketball dominates HBCU squad
779
Morgan State

Morgan State University wrestling dominates in home opener
531
Prairie View A&M

Prairie View A&M beats Eastern Kentucky
Battle of The Bands Battle of The Bands
2.5K
North Carolina A&T

Band of The Year announces top five contenders
Joshua Pryor, Washington Commanders Joshua Pryor, Washington Commanders
795
Bowie State

Washington Commanders giving HBCU rookie a shot
To Top
X