Dallas Cowboys interested in Shaquille Leonard

The Dallas Cowboys appear to have some level of interest in Shaquille Leonard, according to Jerry Jones.
The Cowboys long-time owner was asked if his franchise was interested in the Leonard, who was cut by the Indianapolis Colts on Wednesday after dealing with lingering health issues the past few seasons.
“We had a short meeting on that before the game and we’ll see how we do with our evaluation and look at him pretty good. Like to see, look at some health things,” Jerry Jones said via The Athletic. “I know a lot of teams are looking at him, so I don’t want to give an indication of the degree of our interest with him.”
The Dallas Cowboys are now 8-3 after Thursday’s emphatic Thanksgiving victory over the Washington Commanders. It has had depth issues at linebacker as a franchise, forcing former Florida A&M star Markquese Bell to step up from safety and play out of position. Bell has played well, but former South Carolina State star Shaquille Leonard has shown to be a Hall of Fame caliber linebacker when healthy.
Of course, health is the main issue Leonard was waived by the Colts. He spent much of the season splitting reps with EJ Speed due to a lingering groin issue despite feeling like he could play more.
“I just feel like each week I prove who I am. I feel like the way that I play the game is getting better and better each year — each week,” he said in October. “But they say I don’t make enough splash plays, so I guess I’ll still be watching for a little bit.”
Now that he’s been waived, Leonard figures to have his share of suitors — including the Dallas Cowboys.