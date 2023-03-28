HBCU lands transfer who went toe-to-toe with Mikey Williams in HS

By

Jamarii Thomas, a North Carolina prep star who challenged Mikey Williams a few years back, is headed to an HBCU.



The former UNC Wilmington guard has committed to Norfolk State University. He announced his commitment via Twitter on Tuesday.

The 6’0, 185 guard from Greensboro, NC started 23 games for UNCW in the 2022-2023 season, averaging 7.1 points per game.

Jamarii Thomas averaged 19.0 points, 7.0 assists and 2.5 steals in his senior year at The Burlington School in Burlington, N.C. One of his highlights that season came when he matched up against all-everything guard Mikey Williams at Lake Norman Christian High School back in 2020. Thomas scored 25 points to Williams’ 40 as LNC beat The Burlington School, which featured then-Howard University commit Kuluel Mading.

Thomas was offered by NC A&T around the same time the school secured a commitment from his cousin, Duncan Powell. He ultimately decided to get away from home and went to UNCW. Thomas saw action in 25 games during the 2021-2022 season, but averaged just under two points per game in six minutes of action per contest.



His minutes tripled this past season and his scoring production did as well as he scored double-figures ten times. He scored 17 against Hampton and put up a career-high 26 against Stony Brook.



Thomas will arrive at Norfolk State as it looks to replace Joe Bryant Jr., the two-time MEAC Player of The Year, at the lead guard position. Those are big shoes to fill, but Thomas has the talent to be a force in the MEAC. And should NSU get a chance to play Memphis, he won’t back down from Mikey Williams, either.

