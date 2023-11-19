Prairie View A&M takes down UT Martin

By

Prairie View A&M snapped UT Martin’s two-game win streak on Sunday afternoon, handing it a 78-66 loss at Baptist Health Arena. The Panthers went into the break leading by three points, and then outscored the Skyhawks 43-34 over the final 20 minutes to secure the win.

Charles Smith IV and Brian Myles led the scoring for Prairie View A&M, each contributing 18 points. As a team, the Panthers went 29-of-64 from the field, while converting 16-of-24 at the free throw line. Efficiency metrics evaluated the offense at an average of 1.06 points scored per possession on 52% true shooting.

UT Martin was led by Jordan Sears’ 23 points and five assists, while Issa Muhammad contributed another 15 points. As a team, the Skyhawks had some offensive struggles, scoring just 0.88 points per possession on 36% shooting from the field. Those numbers include 19-of-49 on two-pointers, 6-of-20 on three-pointers, and 10-of-13 on free throws.

PVAMU’s defense buoyed their offense, scoring 12 points off of 11 UT Martin turnovers

UT Martin was plagued by two unforced turnovers (3% of possessions)

Charles Lane Jr. led all game players in plus-minus with a +13

Prairie View A&M is now 3-2 thanks to the win. The Panthers will head to Richmond for their next contest, a Nov. 21 matchup with Eastern Ky. This loss was a rare slip-up for UT Martin, which had been playing well recently. The Skyhawks will hope for a better result in their next game, a Nov. 22 visit by North Ala. to Martin.

