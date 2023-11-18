North Carolina A&T falls to Campbell in season finale

North Carolina A&T allowed Campbell to get off to a hot start through the air on Saturday with two first quarter touchdowns that lead to a 28-14 loss to end the season.
Hajj-Malik Williams led the way for Campbell, throwing for 188 yards and two touchdowns in this one. The Fighting Camels ran for 187 yards on the ground and threw for 212 yards through the air.
Alston Hooker led the way for North Carolina A&T. Wide receiver Wesley Graves collected one reception for 3 yards and one touchdown as a downfield target for Hooker.
Key Metrics to Victory: Campbell
- Play selection – leaned on the run game, with a 68-32 run-pass split with 44 rushing attempts and 21 passing attempts
- Possession – controlled the ball for 29:07 (49% of the game)
- Third down success – converted on 45% of third downs (5-11) while North Carolina A&T converted just 36% (5-14)
This result gives Campbell’s its fifth win of the season, while NC A&T drops its record to 1-10.
