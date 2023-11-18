North Carolina Central cruises by Delaware State

North Carolina Central put up an offensive clinic in this one, recording 55 points to Delaware State’s 14 to power past the Hornets on Saturday afternoon.
Davius Richard had his eyes on the endzone in North Carolina Central’s win. He threw for five touchdowns and rushed for another one, wreaking havoc on Delaware State’s defense. The Eagles also found help from pass-catcher Joaquin Davis, who collected six receptions for 128 yards as Richard’s favorite target on the afternoon. The Eagles put an emphasis on valuing the ball, as they did not commit any turnovers all game.
Running back Marquis Gillis starred in the ground game for Delaware State, racking up an impressive 133 yards on 14 carries. The Hornets couldn’t find solid footing deep in the Eagles’ territory, failing to convert on any of their 2 red zone attempts.
Key Metrics to Victory: North Carolina Central
- Play selection – leaned on the run game, with a 61-39 run-pass split with 37 rushing attempts and 24 passing attempts
- Possession – controlled the ball for 35:52 (60% of the game)
- Third down success – converted on 86% of third downs (6-7) while Delaware State converted just 27% (3-11)
- Penalties – recorded five penalties for 54 yards while Delaware State had eight penalties for 81 yards
- Red zone efficiency – converted on 100% of red zone trips as opposed to Delaware State’s 0% efficiency
This result gives North Carolina Central’s its ninth win of the season, while Delaware State drops its record to 1-9.
