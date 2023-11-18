VIEW ALL SCORES
Hampton vs Elon
Hampton closes season with loss to Elon

Hampton could not contain Elon’s 451 yard offensive performance.
Hampton was overpowering on Saturday afternoon, allowing score after score in a lopsided 51-14 loss against Elon.

Matthew Downing led the way for Elon, throwing for 261 yards and four touchdowns in this one. The Phoenix piled up 451 yards in an efficient offensive performance.

Chris Zellous found the endzone multiple times in Hampton’s loss. He threw for one touchdown and rushed for another one. Wide receiver Paul Woods collected three receptions for 59 yards and one touchdown as a downfield target for Zellous.

Key Metrics to Victory: Elon

  • Play selection – leaned on the run game, with a 64-36 run-pass split with 32 rushing attempts and 18 passing attempts
  • Possession – controlled the ball for 26:42 (45% of the game)
  • Third down success – converted on 40% of third downs (4-10) while Hampton converted just 35% (6-17)

This result gives Elon’s its sixth win of the season, while Hampton drops its record to 5-6.

Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.

