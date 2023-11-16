Savannah James pushing FAMU for Band of The Year

By

LeBron James and FAMU are business partners, and his wife Savannah James is pounding the pavement for the school’s marching band.



Savannah James recently shot a promotional video for Lockerverse, a platform she is a founder of, urging people to vote for FAMU’s Marching 100 in ESPN’s Band of The Year contest. FAMU was the first and is the only HBCU fitted with LeBron James apparel.





“What’s up y’all, it’s Savannah James and I’m so thrilled to be here representing FAMU’s Marching 100 band for the ESPN Band of The Year competition,” James said. “Your support is super crucial. I’m calling every FAMU fan to cast their vote each week on the Lockerverse app for the only ‘King James’ HBCU school.”



Voting also gives fans a shot at winning $5,000 as well as tickets to the Band of The Year Competition and the Celebration Bowl.

“So you know James Gang is rocking with the Marching 100, but we want to know who you think the best band is.”

Savannah James recently joined the founding team of Lockerverse, a platform of emerging athletes, entertainers, artists, designers, and brands to tell culture-defining stories and provides their fans exclusive access to merchandise, digital and IRL experiences, content, gaming, and community. “



The inaugural ESPN Band of The Year Competition is set to take place on Dec. 15 in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, And who knows — you might see Savannah James or another member of James Gang there.

