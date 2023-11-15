VIEW ALL SCORES
2023-2024 Basketball

Mississippi Valley State falls to UConn’s offense

Mississippi Valley State struggled offensively, shooting 32% from the field, in a decisive loss to UConn at the XL Center.
UConn recorded its third straight win in dominating fashion, handing Mississippi Valley State University an 87-53 loss at the XL Center on Tuesday evening. The Huskies started strong and then left nothing to chance. They went into halftime with a 17-point lead and then put a bow on the victory by outscoring the Delta Devils 43-26 in the second half.

Statistics 1 2 OT Total

Cam Spencer scored 25 points to lead the way for UConn. Spencer was dangerous from three-point land, connecting on 7-of-11 attempts. Spencer was not the sole contributor though. The Huskies’ offense delivered from many fronts, pouring in 1.33 points per possession on 55% shooting from the field. The transition game was a big factor in their success, 16 of the team’s points came on the fast break.

Mississippi Valley State

Rayquan Brown recorded 18 points and eight rebounds, and Donovan Sanders contributed another 12 points to pace Mississippi Valley State University. As a team, the Delta Devils had some offensive struggles, scoring just 0.77 points per possession on 32% shooting from the field. It was a forgettable game from three-point range as the team collectively shot 1-of-9 from deep.

  • UConn committed five unforced turnovers (8% of possessions)
  • Mississippi Valley State University was plagued by 10 unforced turnovers (14% of possessions)
  • The Huskies led from start to finish; there were zero lead changes or ties

UConn continued its perfect start to the season. The Huskies’ next test is a matchup with Indiana, which also won its last game, at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 19. MVSU’s recent struggles continued with its loss this evening. It doesn’t get any easier in the Delta Devils’ next game on Nov. 17. They will face a TCU team that has been impressive lately.

Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.

