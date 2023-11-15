Prairie View A&M defeats Abilene Christian behind Felix Jr.

By

Prairie View A&M ended its two-game losing skid, defeating Abilene Christian in a 79-74 contest on Tuesday evening at Moody Coliseum. The Wildcats went into halftime with a 37-35 lead, but were unable to hang on, as they were outscored by seven points in the second half.

Chris Felix, Jr. scored 25 points to lead the way for Prairie View A&M. That performance included an impressive 17 points in the second half to ignite the team down the stretch. As a team, Prairie View A&M shot 21-of-49 from the field and 33-of-34 from the line to put up an average of 1.09 points per possession.

Road Warriors ‼️ pic.twitter.com/FGkLtSS4ei — PVAMU Panther Men’s Basketball (@PVAMU_MBB) November 15, 2023

Abilene Christian’s offense was led by Ali Abdou Dibba, who scored 16 points. The Wildcats shot 23-of-60 from the field and 5-of-19 from behind the arc. That netted out to an average of 1.0 points per possession.

PVAMU’s defense buoyed their offense, scoring 22 points off of 14 Abilene Christian turnovers

Abilene Christian’s bench outscored PVAMU’s bench 25 to 11

Chris Felix, Jr. recorded a game-high +10 plus-minus

Prairie View A&M finally put an end to its recent struggles. The Panthers will face their next opponent, UT Martin, at Baptist Health Arena on Nov. 19. Abilene Christian’s record dropped to 1-2 with the loss. The Wildcats’ next contest is a Nov. 17 neutral court matchup with San Jose St. in Charlotte Amalie West.

Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.

