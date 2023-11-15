Hill leads LMU (CA) past Jackson State

By

LMU (CA) claimed a commanding 88-66 victory over Jackson State on Tuesday evening. The Lions started by building up a 16-point halftime lead, and sealed the game by outscoring the Tigers 48-42 over the final 20 minutes.

Justice Hill was an efficient machine, contributing 23 points on 8-of-12 shooting from the field to lead the way for LMU (CA). Hill was not the sole contributor though. The Lions’ offense delivered from many fronts, pouring in 1.23 points per possession on 49% shooting from the field. Three-point shooting was clearly a significant component of the offensive gameplan, as they knocked down 15-of-33 attempts from deep.

Jackson State was led by Ken Evans, who recorded 33 points and five boards. The Tigers shot 23-of-60 (38%) from the field in this one, including 5-of-18 (28%) from the three-point line. Their shooting was part of larger offensive struggles that contributed to the loss. Jackson State only mustered 0.87 points per possession on 47% true shooting.

LMU (CA)’s bench outscored JSU’s bench 38 to 12

Jackson State was plagued by three unforced turnovers (4% of possessions)

The Lions led from start to finish; there were zero lead changes or ties

LMU (CA) recovered nicely from its last game, a loss to Yale. The Lions will face their next opponent, SFA, at John Gray Gymnasium on Nov. 19. JSU’s recent struggles continued with its loss this evening. The Tigers will look for an improved outcome in their next game, a Nov. 16 faceoff with Tulsa at the Donald W. Reynolds Center.

Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.

