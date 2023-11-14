North Carolina Central goes up against Delaware State

HBCU football fans will be in for a treat when North Carolina Central and Delaware State meet on Saturday afternoon. A win for either team would be a successful rebound from a loss in their last game. North Carolina Central is looking to move past their loss to Howard, while Delaware State tries to put their last result against Norfolk State behind them.
North Carolina Central (8-2 Overall, 3-1 in MEAC)
North Carolina Central is among the elite of the MEAC, having earned a 3-1 record in conference play. They’ve had no trouble putting up points so far this season, averaging 34.8 per contest. The Eagles’ defense is conceding an average of 363 yards and 28.2 points per game.
Davius Richard is looking to continue the play he showcased in North Carolina Central’s last game. Richard threw for 77 yards and one touchdown in the team’s loss.
North Carolina Central loves to get their quarterback involved in the ground game, with 30% of their rush attempts coming from their signal caller.
The Eagles’ record sits at 2-1 for their last three games. Their defense has been struggling against the run, as they’ve allowed 5.6 yards per rush attempt on average over the last three games. They’ll be looking to remain undefeated at home, as they’re currently 4-0 on home turf, averaging 49.0 points in those games. North Carolina Central has won three straight matchups against Delaware State since Oct 26, 2019.
Delaware State (1-8 Overall, 0-3 in MEAC)
Struggles on both sides of the ball have plagued the Hornets this season. They’ve only been averaging 278 yards of total offense per game. To make matters worse, opposing offenses have been racking up 439 yards per game against Delaware State’s defense. They’ve struggled all season to defend the run. Opposing backs are averaging 6.2 yards per attempt.
Marquis Gillis gears up after an impressive performance in Delaware State’s last game. Gillis rushed for 84 yards and two touchdowns in the team’s loss.
Delaware State loves to target their backs, with 26% of their receptions coming from the running back position.
The Hornets’ record sits at 0-3 for their last three games, averaging 12.7 points per game over that span. They are 0-4 on the road so far this year, averaging 17.5 points per game in those games. Delaware State is looking for their first MEAC win this year, as they’re currently 0-3 in conference games this season.
Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.