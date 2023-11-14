Hampton hoping for a rebound win with Elon matchup

Elon and Hampton hope that all of their preparation has netted them a solid plan of attack for Saturday afternoon’s matchup at Rhodes Stadium. A win for either team would be a successful rebound from a loss in their last game. Elon is looking to move past their loss to Richmond, while Hampton tries to put their last result against William & Mary behind them.
Elon (5-5 Overall, 5-2 in CAA)
The Phoenix’s conference record currently stands at 5-2. A win here would certainly bolster their perception in the CAA. They are scoring an average of 22.1 points per contest, with a total of 27 touchdowns on the year. The Phoenix’s defense is conceding an average of 387 yards and 25.0 points per game.
Tailback Jalen Hampton will be leading Elon in this one. Hampton has rushed for 814 yards this season, scoring six touchdowns on the ground.
Elon has a rush-heavy offense, with a 58-42 rush-pass play selection split.
The Phoenix’s record sits at 2-1 for their last three games, scoring over 20 points in each of those matchups. They are 3-1 at home so far this year, averaging 23.0 points per game in those games. This is one of Elon’s three games this season against an FCS HBCU opponent.
Hampton (5-5 Overall, 3-4 in CAA)
The Pirates’ performance this season has been uninspiring, both offensively and defensively. They’ve only been averaging 376 yards of total offense per game. To make matters worse, opposing offenses have been racking up 399 yards per game against Hampton’s defense. The secondary is falling short game after game, as opposing quarterbacks have averaged 8.5 yards per pass attempt on the season.
Quarterback Chris Zellous will be leading Hampton in this one. Zellous has averaged 152.0 pass yards per game with season totals of 12 touchdowns and 13 interceptions thus far this season.
Hampton relies on a committee rushing offense. No single player claims more than 27% of rush attempts.
The Pirates’ record sits at 2-1 for their last three games, allowing over 20 points in each of those matchups. They are 2-1 on the road so far this year, averaging 27.7 points per game in those games. Hampton is 3-4 in CAA games, averaging 21.3 points per game in such games.
