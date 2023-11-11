Norfolk State back in the win column with win over Delaware State

Norfolk State was all about the ground game on Saturday afternoon. The Spartans were dominant rushing the football through the Delaware State defense, as they claimed the 44-21 victory.
Cameron Sapp led the way for Norfolk State, showcasing his dual-threat ability. He threw for two touchdowns and rushed for another one. In the ground game, tailback Kevon King was the Spartans’ main contributor, rushing for 116 yards. The Spartans found offensive success throughout the day, outpacing the Hornets in total offensive yards 459 to 201.
Marquis Gillis starred in the ground game for Delaware State, rushing for two touchdowns. Holding on to the ball was a big issue for the Hornets offense, as they gave up three turnovers to the Spartans.
Key Metrics to Victory: Norfolk State
- Play selection – leaned on the run game, with an 80-20 run-pass split with 47 rushing attempts and 12 passing attempts
- Possession – controlled the ball for 36:08 (60% of the game)
- Third down success – converted on 36% of third downs (4-11) while Delaware State converted just 29% (2-7)
- Turnover battle – turned the ball over one time while collecting three turnovers from Delaware State
Both teams have their next games on Nov. 18. Norfolk State takes on South Carolina State at Dick Price Stadium, where the Spartans will look for a repeat of their success here this afternoon. Meanwhile, Delaware State will try to rebound when they take on North Carolina Central at O’Kelly-Riddick Stadium.
