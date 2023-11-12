By

The 2023 HBCU homecoming season is in the books; but preparations are already underway.



Several HBCU homecoming dates are already on the docket for 2024, including a key SWAC East matchup. Alabama State announced on October 5, 2024 would be the date of its homecoming game. The opponent will be newly-minted SWAC East champion Florida A&M.

FAMU announced earlier this week that it’s homecoming date will be Nov. 2, 2024. The homecoming opponent will be SWAC West foe Texas Southern. It’s 2023 homecoming game posted better than 22k fans.





HBCU homecoming dates are popping up fast in North Carolina as well.

North Carolina A&T will hold its homecoming the weekend of Oct. 19, 2024. This year’s homecoming (also known as the “Greatest Homecoming On Earth”) had a capacity crowd of 21,500 accounted for.

North Carolina Central University will hold its homecoming the weekend of Oct. 26.

Winston-Salem State University announced last month that it will hold its homecoming the week of Nov. 9, 2024.

Whether you are an alumnus or these universities or just an HBCU Homecoming connoisseur, you’ll want to hold onto this post.

HBCU homecoming 2024 dates filling early