Shedeur Sanders sees Mike Vick and Tom Brady in himself

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders was recently asked to compare himself to other quarterbacks, and he came up with two answers: Tom Brady and Michal Vick.
“Well, I’ll say it’s a mixture because I’m able to stay in the pocket and deliver the ball. I can play like Brady, but I’m also able to extend plays and if it’s not there, take it like Vick,” Shedeur Sanders said in a recent interview with Complex. So it just depends, it’s funny whenever situations in the game occur, they’re like ‘hey, you gotta be Vick tonight. You gotta be Mike Vick tonight.’ So then that’s when we bring our legs involved.
The Jackson State transfer has adapted fairly well to the FBS, throwing for 2,882 yards, 24 touchdowns and just three interceptions through nine games,
He’s had to do a lot of that under duress, though, as Colorado’s offensive line has been the worst at pass protecting in all of the FBS.
“But I say it’s a mixture of a lot of great quarterbacks that all just have a different skill set. So that’s why I feel like I’m special in what I bring to the table. I wanna stay in the pocket, I wanna throw it like Tom, but sometimes those opportunities ain’t there.”
Sanders has trained with Tom Brady for years, and is a representative for his brand.
Shedeur Sanders and Colorado are set to face Arizona on the road Saturday at 2 PM EST