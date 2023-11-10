VIEW ALL SCORES
2023 Football

Shedeur Sanders sees Mike Vick and Tom Brady in himself

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders feels he possesses skillets similar to Mike Vick and Tom Brady.
Posted on

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders was recently asked to compare himself to other quarterbacks, and he came up with two answers: Tom Brady and Michal Vick. 

“Well, I’ll say it’s a mixture because I’m able to stay in the pocket and deliver the ball. I can play like Brady, but I’m also able to extend plays and if it’s not there, take it like Vick,” Shedeur Sanders said in a recent interview with Complex. So it just depends, it’s funny whenever situations in the game occur, they’re like ‘hey, you gotta be Vick tonight. You gotta be Mike Vick tonight.’ So then that’s when we bring our legs involved.

Shedeur Sanders

The Jackson State transfer has adapted fairly well to the FBS, throwing for 2,882 yards, 24 touchdowns and just three interceptions through nine games, 

He’s had to do a lot of that under duress, though, as Colorado’s offensive line has been the worst at pass protecting in all of the FBS. 

“But I say it’s a mixture of a lot of great quarterbacks that all just have a different skill set. So that’s why I feel like I’m special in what I bring to the table. I wanna stay in the pocket, I wanna throw it like Tom, but sometimes those opportunities ain’t there.”

Sanders has trained with Tom Brady for years, and is a representative for his brand.

Shedeur Sanders and Colorado are set to face Arizona on the road Saturday at 2 PM EST>

Shedeur Sanders sees Mike Vick and Tom Brady in himself
Related Items:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

Shedeur Sanders Jackson State Shedeur Sanders Jackson State
1.2K
2023 Football

Deion Sanders says Shedeur Sanders is a pro, but hold off on NFL
239
Howard University

Georgia Tech holds on for comeback win over Howard University
Winston-Salem State, WSSU, Stephen A Winston-Salem State, WSSU, Stephen A
1.7K
CIAA

Stephen A Smith gets special homecoming at First Take show
142
2023 Football

SIAC Football 2023: Conference honors
Tuskegee Football SIAC Tuskegee Football SIAC
1.5K
SIAC

Tuskegee University to have uniforms paid for by anonymous donor
To Top
X