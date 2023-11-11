By

Texas was dominant in victory, powering past Delaware State by a final score of 86-59 at the Moody Center on Friday evening. The Longhorns started strong, and then left nothing to chance. They went into halftime with a nine-point lead and then put a bow on the victory by outscoring the Hornets 47-29 in the second half.

Max Abmas scored 19 points to lead the way for Texas. Abmas was dangerous from three-point land, connecting on 4-of-8 attempts. Abmas was not the sole contributor though. The Longhorns’ offense delivered from many fronts, pouring in 1.15 points per possession on 53% shooting from the field. Three-point shooting was clearly a significant component of the offensive gameplan, as they knocked down 12-of-22 attempts from deep.

Jevin Muniz led the way for Delaware State, scoring 21 points. The Hornets shot 21-of-52 from the field and 3-of-9 from behind the arc. Their shooting was part of larger offensive struggles that contributed to the loss. Delaware State only mustered 0.79 points per possession on 48% true shooting.

Texas’ defense buoyed their offense, scoring 32 points off of 21 Delaware State turnovers

Delaware State scored below 60 points for the second time this season

Brock Cunningham led all game players in plus-minus with a +28

Each team has its next game on Nov. 15. Texas takes on Rice at the Moody Center, where the Longhorns will look to earn another win at home. Meanwhile, Delaware State will try to turn things around when they take on Delaware at Memorial Hall.

Texas pulls away from Delaware State