Norfolk State WBB earns season opener win over William & Mary

Norfolk State clawed back from an early deficit to defeat William & Mary 66-64 at Kaplan Arena on Monday evening. The Spartans were able to cut a 20-point lead to five by halftime and outscored the Tribe 40-33 over the final 20 minutes to complete their comeback.

New Team. Same Goals. Period. 🔥🔰 pic.twitter.com/6pclLZ5KvI — Norfolk State Women’s Basketball (@NorfolkStateWBB) November 6, 2023

Kierra Wheeler scored 17 points to lead the way for Norfolk State. Niya Fields was pivotal as well, shooting 3-of-6 in the second half for 11 points to power the Spartans forward after the break. Norfolk State’s offense as a whole came out of the break with new energy. They shot 52% from the field in the second half, scoring 1.11 points per possession. This was a big improvement from their 25% shooting and 0.71 points per possession in the first half.

William & Mary was led by Nylah Young, who scored 29 points while collecting nine boards. As a team, the Tribe had some offensive struggles, scoring just 0.87 points per possession on 37% shooting from the field. It was a forgettable game from three-point range as the team collectively shot 5-of-28 from deep.

Norfolk State committed 13 unforced turnovers (18% of possessions)

William & Mary outscored Norfolk State 25 to 13 on second chance points

Makoye Diawara recorded a game-high +15 plus-minus

Norfolk State claimed its first win of the season. The Spartans will head to Philadelphia for their next contest, a Nov. 8 matchup with Drexel. William & Mary lost for the first time this season this evening. The Tribe will look for an improved outcome in their next game, a Nov. 10 faceoff with VCU at Kaplan Arena.

Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.

