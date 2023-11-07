By

Memphis claimed a commanding 94-77 victory over Jackson State on Monday evening. The Tigers started strong, and then left nothing to chance. They went into halftime with an 11-point lead and then put a bow on the victory by outscoring the Tigers 47-41 in the second half.

Jaykwon Walton scored a game-high 19 points to lead the way for Memphis. Walton was not the sole contributor though. The Tigers’ offense delivered from many fronts, pouring in 1.12 points per possession on 51% shooting from the field. Three-point shooting was clearly a significant component of the offensive game-plan, as they knocked down 11-of-28 attempts from deep.

Jackson State was led by Ken Evans, who recorded 18 points and nine boards. The Tigers shot 29-of-63 from the field and 10-of-30 from behind the arc. That netted out to an average of 0.95 points per possession.

Memphis’ defense buoyed their offense, scoring 26 points off of 23 Jackson State turnovers

Jackson State was plagued by eight unforced turnovers (10% of possessions)

The teams combined to hit 21 threes

Memphis claimed its first win of the season. The Tigers will head to Columbia for their next contest, a Nov. 10 matchup with Missouri. Jackson State lost for the first time this season this evening. The Tigers will look for an improved outcome in their next game, a Nov. 8 faceoff with San Diego at Jenny Craig Pavilion.

Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.

Jaykwon Walton and Memphis MBB storm past Jackson State