Alabama A&M WBB engages in thrilling opener but falls to UAB

Mia Moore scored 27 points in an incredibly efficient 11-of-14 shooting performance to lead the way for UAB.
UAB defeated Alabama A&M in a thrilling 70-63 back-and-forth affair at Bartow Arena on Monday afternoon. The score was level after 20 minutes of play in a dynamic game that saw eight different lead changes. The Blazers had an edge in the second half, though, outscoring the Bulldogs 40-33.

Mia Moore scored 27 points in an incredibly efficient 11-of-14 shooting performance to lead the way for UAB. The Blazers put a particular emphasis on generating easy looks close to the hoop, shooting 22-of-42 on two-pointers, including 42 points scored in the paint. Efficiency metrics evaluated the offense at an average of 1.01 points scored per possession on 52% true shooting.

Alabama A&M

Alabama A&M was led by Amiah Simmons, who put up 14 points. The Bulldogs shot 25-of-61 from the field and 5-of-15 from behind the arc. A major factor in the loss was their subpar offensive efficiency. They scored just 0.9 points per possession on 47% true shooting.

UAB
  • 56% of UAB’s field goals were assisted
  • AAMU’s bench outscored UAB’s bench 35 to 17
  • Kylee Schneringer led all game players in plus-minus with a +15

UAB claimed its first win of the season. The Blazers will welcome Western Caro. to Bartow Arena on Nov. 13 for their next game. Alabama A&M lost for the first time this season this afternoon. The Bulldogs will look for an improved outcome in their next game, a Nov. 9 faceoff with Colorado St. at Moby Arena.

Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.

