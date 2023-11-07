Deion Sanders says Shedeur Sanders is a pro, but hold off on NFL

There is no need to wonder where Deion Sanders stands on Shedeur Sanders going to the NFL.
The Colorado head coach doesn’t see a need for his son to go to the NFL — yet.
“Why would we, when we’re having a great time here?” Sanders asked the media rhetorically regarding the issue.
Shedeur Sanders is in his first season at Colorado, but his third season in college football after starting his career at Jackson State.
“Shedeur is a pro. He’s a pro in college football,” Sanders explained. “I mean, he knows how to handle you all (the media). He knows how to handle taking care of his academics. He knows how to act in public. I mean, he’s one with the game. When he’s holding up his watch and all that stuff, that’s fine to him. He’s a kid. You guys are trying to throw adulthood on him. I want him to enjoy his life, and his game. He’s a great — you don’t know him like I know him, because I’m his dad. He’s a great human being. He’s really a great young man. He’s good for the game. He’s good for his teammates. He’s good for college football.”
Sanders has been projected as the third-best quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft by legendary Mel Kiper, but that doesn’t mean he’s ready to leave for the pros — according to Deion Sanders.
“The way he’s handled adversity. We’re in the same book. We’ve always won. So this is tremendously tough, hitting this hurdle that we’ve hit. So I don’t see him flinching. I don’t see him, no quit in him. No shutdown. He’s studying and preparing just as he would any other time. The same preparation when we were winning. He’s getting more treatment, because his body is tremendously sore. His body’s tremendously sore. He’s doing some of the things that he doesn’t do to go out there and make sure that he can be his best. So I’m proud of the young fella. I really am. … I’m proud of all the kids on the team.”
Sanders has thrown 24 touchdowns to just three interceptions while completing 70 percent of his passes this season for Colorado.