VIEW ALL SCORES
David Wright, Allen
Allen University

South Carolina football coach shouts out HBCUs for success

South Carolina football head coach Shane Beamer took the time to acknowledge a pair of successful HBCU programs in his back yard.

Posted on

University of South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer came to talk about Vanderbilt at his news conference, but he ended up talking about two HBCUs.

Beamer took time out of his news conference to congratulate Allen University and Benedict College — both historically black colleges in Columbia, SC — for their successful seasons. Allen University went 7-3 on the season while Benedict College is a perfect 10-0 and heading to the SIAC championship game. 

“Pretty cool that there’s obviously other college teams, college programs in the city of Columbia,” Beamer said. “A lot that we have to offer here and both those teams had phenomenal seasons and got a lot of respect for them. 

Allen University and South Carolina have a direct tie as the private school practiced at the state flagship school before its own practice field was complete.



“My kids won’t have to get up early in the morning to travel to different places. My hat goes out to some of the community at the University of South Carolina for allowing us the opportunity to be able to use their facilities at times to be able to get our practices in. But now it feels good to have your own.”

Allen University AD Jasher Cox appreciated the acknowledgment by Beamer. 

“It’s quite uncommon for a head football coach from a Power 5 school, like Coach Shane Beamer, to take a moment during his weekly press conference, which typically focuses on his own program, to express this sentiment. We truly appreciate it, Coach!”

South Carolina football coach shouts out HBCUs for success
Related Items:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

725
MEAC

Kansas basketball hosts new-look North Carolina Central in opener
Robert Osborne VUU Robert Osborne VUU
274
CIAA

NBA All-Star Weekend to feature all CIAA game
521
Coastal Athletic Association

Hampton University to open at MEAC champion Howard University
167
2023-2024 Basketball

Alabama State MBB falls to Ole Miss in season opener
324
2023-2024 Basketball

Arkansas basketball to host SWAC contender Alcorn State
To Top
X