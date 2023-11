By

Stephen A Smith wasn’t able to make it for Winston-Salem State University homecoming last month, but he made up for it by bringing First Take to his alma mater on Nov. 7.



Smith brought Shannon Sharpe and Molly Qerim along with him as he returned to Winston-Salem State one day after visiting Sharpe’s alma mater, Savannah State University. Here are some behind-the-scenes photos from the day.

Stephen A talks to media ahead of First Take taping at his alma mater. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)

Stephen A Smith shares hug with professor Marylin Roseboro during the taping of First Take at Winston-Salem State. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)

Stephen A is greeted by the basketball teams at Winston-Salem State before First Take. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)

WSSU band members hold up a cutout of Molly Qerum (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)

Winston-Salem State player Amaya Tucker holds up a Stephen A Smith cutout for the cameras (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)

Stephen A Smith greets Winston-Salem State students (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)

First Take shoots at Winston-Salem State University. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)

Shannon Sharpe and Stephen A Smith wave to students at Winston-Salem State. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)

Winston-Salem State basketball coaches Cleo Hill Jr., and L’Tona Lamonte pose with Stephen A. Smith during First Take. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)

WSSU cheerleader Tiffani Jacob stands during the show (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)

A fan takes a photo with Shannon Sharpe during the taping of First Take at Winston-Salem State. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)

Winston-Salem State cheerleaders perform for the crowd during the live airing of ‘First Take’

WSSU forward Jaylen Alston poses with Stephen A Smith after the show. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)

SAS shares a laugh with Tim Grant at Winston-Salem State University. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)

Stephen A Smith gets special homecoming at First Take show