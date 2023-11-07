By

It doesn’t count on the schedule but in the hearts of the Clark Atlanta faithful they must feel like they have a winner. In the final ‘exhibition’ of the preseason, the Clark Atlanta men defeated Division I Mercer 71-64 in Macon, Georgia on Monday night.

It was a three headed monster for CAU that handled business on Monday night. Xavier Griffith led all scorers 17 points in just 19 minutes of action. Griffith was 5-7 from the field, 2-3 from downtown and a perfect 5-5 from the free throw line.

Dez’Mond Perkins was right there with 16 points in 27 minutes of action. Perkins was 7-10 from the field with no turnovers, five rebounds and one assist. The 6’8″ forward started 16 games last season, averaging 7.3 points per game.

Chris Martin was a force as well scoring 14 points in 30 minutes of action. He was 2-4 on three point shots in the game.

Mercer held a slim 34-31 halftime lead in front of the 1,272 in attendance on Monday. But Clark Atlanta outscored the home team 40-30 in the second half.

CAU outrebounded Mercer 38-33 in the game and had a slight edge at the free throw line. The Panthers were 18-26 at the line while Mercer was 15-23.

Clark Atlanta begins the regular season on Friday Nov. 10 hosting the SIAC/GSC Crossover. It will play the University of West Florida Friday at 8pm and Valdosta State on Saturday. All games this weekend are in Epps Gymnasium.

Clark Atlanta men dispatch Division I team in exhibition