Howard University sharp in opening-night matchup vs Hampton

By

Howard University defeated Hampton by a score of 92-80 at Burr Gymnasium on Monday evening. The Bison got out to a 40-36 lead by halftime, and then came out and outscored the Pirates again in the second half to come away with the victory.

Statistics 1 2 OT Total

Bryce Harris was an efficient machine, contributing 23 points on 8-of-12 shooting from the field to lead the way for Howard. Harris led what was a complete offensive performance for the Bison. The team shot 56% from the field. The transition game was a big factor in their success, 29 of the team’s points came on the fast break.

Sophomore Dom Campbell (Scarborough, Maine), graduate Joshua Strong (Brooklyn Park, Minn.), and second-year Bison Shy Odom (Roxbury, Mass.) took turns adding to the Bison’s scoring output. Campbell, a 6-foot-9 center finished with 10 points, Strong, a 6-foot guard, added 12 points and Odom showed why he is the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Preseason Player of the Year. The 6-foot-6 sophomore filled the stat sheet with 12 points, eight rebounds, five assists, and four steals.

The offense was not the issue for the Pirates. They shot 50% from the field. Tedrick Wilcox Jr. led the way for Hampton, putting up 24 points. Rebounding was a different story entirely, as Hampton was outrebounded 34-21 overall, and only 6% of the team’s missed shots resulted in second chances.

44% of HU’s field goals were assisted

The teams combined to hit 18 threes

🏀 | Bison are up 40-36 at the half! Are you tuned in to ESPN+!?#BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/5vWgHglsrm — Howard Athletics (@HUBisonSports) November 7, 2023

Both teams have their next games on Nov. 9. Howard University heads to McCamish Pavilion to take on Georgia Tech, where the Bison will hope their success follows them. Meanwhile, Hampton will be thankful to return home when they face a Mid-Atlantic Christian team that is also coming off a loss. They will meet at the Convocation Center.

Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.

Howard University sharp in opening-night matchup vs Hampton