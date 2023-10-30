North Carolina Central hosts Norfolk State for MEAC showdown

Coaches for both North Carolina Central and Norfolk State are hard at work preparing game plans for their matchup on Saturday afternoon. A win for North Carolina Central, whose last result was a victory over South Carolina State, would keep momentum intact. For Norfolk State, a win would firmly put their last loss to Morgan State in the rearview.
North Carolina Central (7-1 Overall, 2-0 in MEAC)
The Eagles enter with a 7-1 record on the season. They’re putting up an average of 4.9 touchdowns and 36.3 points per contest. The Eagles’ defense is conceding an average of 343 yards and 26.0 points per game.
Quarterback Davius Richard will continue to have his eyes on the end zone for North Carolina Central. Richard arrives having passed for at least one touchdown in the last four games.
North Carolina Central’s play selection split has been fairly balanced thus far this season, throwing the ball 46% of time while rushing the other 54%.
The Eagles’ record sits at 3-0 for their last three games, averaging 354 offensive yards per game over that span. They are 3-0 at home so far this year, averaging 52.7 points per game in those games. North Carolina Central has won two straight matchups against Norfolk State since Nov 6, 2021.
Norfolk State (2-6 Overall, 0-2 in MEAC)
The Spartans will come into this contest with a 2-6 record on the season. They’re putting up an average of 2.8 touchdowns and 22.4 points per contest. On the other side of the ball, the Spartans’ defense is giving up an average of 27.8 points per game.
Quarterback Otto Kuhns will be leading Norfolk State in this one. Kuhns has averaged 150.0 pass yards per game with season totals of 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions thus far this season.
Photo Courtesy: Nick Sutton/Kinetics Stills
Norfolk State’s offense places a significant focus on the ground game. On the season they have a 64-36 rush-pass play selection split.
The Spartans’ record sits at 0-3 for their last three games, allowing over 20 points in each of those matchups. They are 2-3 on the road so far this year, averaging 20.2 points per game in those games. Norfolk State is 1-4 in FCS HBCU games, averaging 25.0 points per game in those games.
