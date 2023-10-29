VIEW ALL SCORES
Morgan State football, Norfolk State band scuffle pre-game

Punches were thrown as the Morgan State football team and Norfolk State band met before the game and a player was allegedly hit with a flag pole.
The Morgan State University football team and the Norfolk State University Spartan Legion got very familiar on Saturday. A little too familiar.

A video posted on Facebook shows the band and football team bumping into each other under Dick Price Stadium prior to the start of the game. In a matter of seconds things went from a confrontation to shoving to at least one MSU football player throwing what appear to be punches at a Norfolk State band member.



A source tells HBCU Gameday the melee began when a player was allegedly hit by a flagpole. 

This went on for several seconds as a second player approached the band member while the punches were being thrown. The camera pans backwards at this point.

HBCU Gameday has reached out to Morgan State and Norfolk State for further information. 

Morgan State picked up the 32-28 win on Saturday, notching its second win of the season.

