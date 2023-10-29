Johnson C Smith continues to build, ending 21-game skid to rival

The Johnson C Smith University football program is in the midst of a football revival and not only have the Golden Bulls secured their first winning season since 2012, the pulled off a late 4th quarter touchdown for a comeback win over CIAA South rival Winston-Salem State for the first time since 1996. HBCU Gameday has been keeping up with the culture change happening at JCSU in a docuseries titled, Brick x Brick | Changing the Culture at Johnson C Smith.
Part 3 of the series takes viewers behind the scenes of one of the biggest games in Johnson C. Smith football history as the Golden Bulls traveled to Fayetteville State with a chance to knock off the reigning CIAA champs and take control of the southern division.
Below are game notes and stats from Johnson C. Smith’s 21-game losing streak ending win over WSSU as well links to parts one and two of the Brick x Brick docuseries and a gallery of production stills from Brick x Brick | Changing the Culture at Johnson C. Smith | Part III.
CHARLOTTE – The Golden Bulls of Johnson C. Smith snapped a 21-game losing streak by defeating the Rams of Winston-Salem State University 35-31, inside Irwin Belk Complex on Saturday afternoon. The last time JCSU beat the Rams was in 1996 in Charlotte.
THE BASICS
Score: Johnson C. Smith 35 | Winston-Salem St. 31
Records: Golden Bulls (6-3, 5-2 CIAA, 2-2 Div) | Rams (4-5, 4-3 CIAA, 2-2 Div)
Date: Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023
Location: Irwin Belk Complex | Charlotte, N.C.
How It Happened
- JCSU’s Dirk Cureton ran back a 55-yard punt return giving the Golden Bulls a, 7-0 lead.
- Jamere Cherry found Tyrek Williams from two yards out to extend the JCSU lead, 14-0
- Halfway in the second quarter WSSU’s recovered a fumble and returned it for 40 yards, to cut into the 14-7 lead.
- WSSU found the end zone again to tie the score at 14 all.
- Right before the half, JCSU’s Xavier Hill returned a blocked field goal for 56 yards as the Golden Bulls regained the lead 21-14.
- WSSU pooched in a 37 yd field goal to cut the lead 21-17 in the third quarter.
- A touchdown from 33-yards out for Rams gave them the 24-21 lead.
- Reggie Bryant’s nifty 19 yard catch from Cherry put JCSU back in the lead, 28-24.
- WSSU found the endzone again from 14 yards out, leading 31-28 with less than five minutes in the fourth quarter.
- The Golden Bulls used their running game in the last two minutes of the quarter as Tim Newman, Jr., bulldozed his way in for lead and the game winner.
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES
Jamere Cherry completed 10 of 19 passes for 87-yards and two touchdowns.
Reggie Bryant and Tyrek Willians each caught a touchdown pass for the game.
Newman led all rushers with 80 yards on 24 carries.
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES
Dirk Cureton led the defense with nine tackles.
UP NEXT
JCSU returns home for its final home game of the season as the Golden Bulls take on the Blue Bears of Livingstone College for the 131st Commemorative Classic on Saturday, Nov. 4, at 1:00 p.m., inside Irwin Belk Complex.