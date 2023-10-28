Tennessee State defeats Lindenwood to extend winning streak

Tennessee State claimed victory against Lindenwood on Saturday afternoon, winning by a final score of 43-20.
Da’Shon Davis was electric, reeling in five balls for 200 yards to lead the way for Tennessee State. Davis got help as well, particularly from Jordan Gant and Draylen Ellis. The Tigers piled up 466 yards in an efficient offensive performance.
Jared Rhodes had two catches for 50 yards and one touchdown to lead Lindenwood. The Lions couldn’t find solid footing deep in the Tigers’ territory, failing to convert on any of their 2 red zone attempts.
Key Metrics to Victory: Tennessee State
- Play selection – leaned on the run game, with a 62-38 run-pass split with 40 rushing attempts and 25 passing attempts
- Possession – controlled the ball for 32:30 (54% of the game)
- Third down success – converted on 43% of third downs (6-14) while Lindenwood converted just 36% (5-14)
- Turnover battle – turned the ball over one time while collecting three turnovers from Lindenwood
- Red zone efficiency – converted on 100% of red zone trips as opposed to Lindenwood’s 0% efficiency
Each team has its next game on Nov. 4. Tennessee State takes on conference rival Charleston So. at Buccaneer Field, where the Tigers will look to extend their winning streak. Meanwhile, Lindenwood will try to rebound when they take on OVC foe Eastern Ill. at Harlen C. Hunter Stadium.
