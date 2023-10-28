VIEW ALL SCORES
Jackson State

Jackson State offense lights up Arkansas-Pine Bluff in road win

Syracuse transfer Jacobian Morgan had a BIG day for Jackson State as it punished Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Saturday.
Posted on

Jackson State got off to a hot start through the air on Saturday with two first quarter touchdowns. They kept it up the rest of the game to defeat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 40-14.

Jacobian Morgan led the way for Jackson State, throwing for 373 yards and five touchdowns in this one. Down the field, Morgan was primarily looking for tight end D.J. Stevens, who finished with three receptions for 99 yards and three touchdowns. The Tigers piled up 475 yards in an efficient offensive performance.

Quarterback Mekhi Hagens led Arkansas-Pine Bluff. He contributed 38 yards through the air and 59 on the ground. Kierstan Rogers contributed to Pine Bluff’s offense as well, scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Jackson State

Key Metrics to Victory: Jackson State

  • Play selection – recorded a fairly even pass-run split with 36 passing attempts and 30 rushing attempts
  • Possession – controlled the ball for 26:43 (45% of the game)
  • Third down success – converted on 57% of third downs (8-14) while Arkansas-Pine Bluff converted just 9% (1-11)
  • Red zone efficiency – converted on 100% of red zone trips as opposed to Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s 67% efficiency

Both teams have their next games on Nov. 4. Jackson State meets Texas Southern at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium, where the Tigers will look to continue their solid play in their return home. Meanwhile, Arkansas-Pine Bluff will hope for a better result on the road when they take on SWAC foe Prairie View A&M at Panther Stadium.

Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.

Jackson State offense lights up Arkansas-Pine Bluff in road win
Related Items:, , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

581
2023-2024 Basketball

Langston basketball top 5 in NAIA Men’s Basketball preseason poll
Morgan State vs Norfolk State Morgan State vs Norfolk State
59
2023 Football

Morgan State back in the win column with win over Norfolk State
NC A&T Blue and Gold NC A&T Blue and Gold
1.4K
Bands

North Carolina A&T band warns alumni of GHOE access changes
Mississippi Valley State Mississippi Valley State
156
FAMU

Florida A&M throttles Prairie View A&M, clinches SWAC East
596
2023-2024 Basketball

MEAC WBB 2023-24 all-conference & predicted order of finish
To Top
X