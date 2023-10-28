Jackson State offense lights up Arkansas-Pine Bluff in road win

Jackson State got off to a hot start through the air on Saturday with two first quarter touchdowns. They kept it up the rest of the game to defeat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 40-14.
Jacobian Morgan led the way for Jackson State, throwing for 373 yards and five touchdowns in this one. Down the field, Morgan was primarily looking for tight end D.J. Stevens, who finished with three receptions for 99 yards and three touchdowns. The Tigers piled up 475 yards in an efficient offensive performance.
Quarterback Mekhi Hagens led Arkansas-Pine Bluff. He contributed 38 yards through the air and 59 on the ground. Kierstan Rogers contributed to Pine Bluff’s offense as well, scoring one touchdown on the ground.
Key Metrics to Victory: Jackson State
- Play selection – recorded a fairly even pass-run split with 36 passing attempts and 30 rushing attempts
- Possession – controlled the ball for 26:43 (45% of the game)
- Third down success – converted on 57% of third downs (8-14) while Arkansas-Pine Bluff converted just 9% (1-11)
- Red zone efficiency – converted on 100% of red zone trips as opposed to Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s 67% efficiency
Both teams have their next games on Nov. 4. Jackson State meets Texas Southern at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium, where the Tigers will look to continue their solid play in their return home. Meanwhile, Arkansas-Pine Bluff will hope for a better result on the road when they take on SWAC foe Prairie View A&M at Panther Stadium.
Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.