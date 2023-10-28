Shilo Sanders ejected, Travis Hunter shines vs. UCLA

Former Jackson State stars Shilo Sanders and Travis Hunter both came up with big plays in the first half against UCLA, but only one will play in the second half.
Shilo Sanders, the safety and Jackson State University graduate transfer was kicked out of Saturday’s game at the Rose Bowl after delivering a punishing blowing in the second quarter. He was called for targeting and ejected from the game.
Officials determined that he led with his helmet when tackling Carmen Ryan on the field and it was confirmed in the replay booth. He left the field with Colorado trailing no. 23 UCLA 7-6. Before he left the field he delivered a flex as big as his hit before the flag was thrown.
Colorado head coach Deion Sanders was interviewed by ABC at halftime and asked about the ejection of his son.
“Forget that he’s my son,” Sanders said as he walked towards the locker room. “He’s a leader back there.”
Earlier in the game Shilo Sanders delivered another punishing hit that jarred the ball loose and resulted in a recovery for his team. He finished the game with four tackles.
That was one of four turnovers forced by Colorado in the first half. Two of them came courtesy of interceptions by Travis Hunter. It was a great bounce-back for Hunter, who was burned several times on defense against Stanford as he made his return in Colorado’s previous game. He
“He’s a dog,” Sanders said of Travis Hunter. “He has a D on his jersey. That ain’t by mistake.“