Alabama State defeats Alabama A&M to win the Magic City Classic

Alabama State and Alabama A&M battled in a competitive first half on Saturday afternoon before the Hornets pulled away in the second half to take the 31-16 victory in the Magic City Classic.
Kisean Johnson had four catches for 82 yards and one touchdown to lead Alabama State. Johnson got help as well, particularly from Ja’Won Howell and Damon Stewart. The Hornets found success in key moments as they collected 287 total offensive yards on the day.
Xavier Lankford found the endzone multiple times in Alabama A&M’s loss. He threw for one touchdown and rushed for another one. Wide receiver Terrell Gardner collected six receptions for 62 yards and one touchdown as a downfield target for Lankford.
Key Metrics to Victory: Alabama State
- Play selection – leaned on the run game, with a 56-44 run-pass split with 31 rushing attempts and 24 passing attempts
- Possession – controlled the ball for 30:03 (50% of the game)
- Third down success – converted on 36% of third downs (5-14) while Alabama A&M converted just 19% (3-16)
- Red zone efficiency – converted on 67% of red zone trips as opposed to Alabama A&M’s 33% efficiency
Both teams have their next games on Nov. 4. Alabama State takes on conference rival Grambling in the Port City Classic at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, where the Hornets will look for a repeat of their success here this afternoon. Meanwhile, Alabama A&M will try to rebound when they meet a Florida A&M side riding the momentum from a win in its last outing. That one will be played at Louis Crews Stadium.
Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.