Diddy makes $1 million donation at Howard University

Diddy returned to Howard University for homecoming and he came bearing a big gift.

The music icon and mogul showed up at Howard to perform and drop off a check for $1 million.



“As someone who attended Howard University and values the transformative experience of historically Black colleges, it remains crucial that we strive to protect and uphold their legacy,” Diddy said.



Combs made good on his promise from the BET Awards from 2022.

“This donation to Howard is not just a financial contribution; it’s also a reaffirmation of our commitment to a cultural institution that has touched countless lives. It’s about ensuring that HBCUs continue to receive the support they rightfully deserve.”

This is the second time in a matter of months Diddy has dropped off a bag for an HBCU. He did the same thing in Atlanta for the MEAC/SWAC Challenge, donating $1 million to Jackson State.

Dr. Ben Vinson III, Howard University’s new president, was appreciative.

“This is such a tremendously meaningful gift to Howard University, and we are deeply grateful. Since his days here as a student, Sean Combs has always credited Howard for helping him become the groundbreaking entertainer and entrepreneur that he has become. His gift will have a profound impact on our students, paving the way for future leaders.”

