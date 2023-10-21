Delaware’s hot start leads to victory over Hampton

Delaware started the game hot on Saturday afternoon, scoring 17 first quarter points. The Blue Hens then carried that wave to power past Hampton by a final score of 47-3.
Zach Marker led the way for Delaware, showcasing his dual-threat ability. He threw for one touchdown and rushed for another one. In the rushing attack, running back Marcus Yarns garnered most of the Blue Hens’ success, accumulating 32 yards and two touchdowns. The team clearly put a premium on ball security, as the Blue Hens did not fumble the ball all game.
Running back Tymere Robinson starred in the ground game for Hampton, racking up an impressive 119 yards on 20 carries. The Pirates struggled to take drives all the way to the endzone, with all of their points coming from field goals.
Key Metrics to Victory: Delaware
- Play selection – recorded a fairly even pass-run split with 35 passing attempts and 43 rushing attempts
- Possession – controlled the ball for 31:00 (55% of the game)
- Third down success – converted on 64% of third downs (9-14) while Hampton converted just 15% (2-13)
- Penalties – recorded four penalties for 45 yards while Hampton had seven penalties for 60 yards
Each team has its next game on Oct. 28. Delaware takes on conference rival Towson at Johnny Unitas® Stadium, where the Blue Hens will look for a repeat of their success here this afternoon. Meanwhile, Hampton will try to rebound when they face struggling North Carolina A&T at Armstrong Stadium.
