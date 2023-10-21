Jackson State victorious in visit to Rice-Totten Stadium, taking down Mississippi Valley State

Jackson State overpowered Mississippi Valley State on Saturday evening to claim a 21-6 victory.
Jacobian Morgan led Jackson State with an impressive performance. He dissected the Delta Devils’ defense over and over, accumulating 141 yards through the air and 75 on the ground. The Tigers also found help from pass-catcher Joanes Fortilien, who collected two receptions for 25 yards as Morgan’s favorite target on the evening. The Tigers’ defense put on a clinic, racking up eight sacks.
DePhabian Fant starred in the ground game for Mississippi Valley State, rushing for one touchdown. The Delta Devils struggled to get on the board early, and by the time they did, it was too late. They scored all six of their points in the final 30 minutes, but Jackson State was already out of reach.
Key Metrics to Victory: Jackson State
- Play selection – leaned on the passing game, with a 56-44 pass-run split with 36 passing attempts and 28 rushing attempts
- Possession – controlled the ball for 24:48 (41% of the game)
- Third down success – converted on 46% of third downs (6-13) while Mississippi Valley State converted just 25% (4-16)
- Penalties – recorded three penalties for 15 yards while Mississippi Valley State had eight penalties for 89 yards
- Red zone efficiency – converted on 60% of red zone trips as opposed to Mississippi Valley State’s 0% efficiency
Both teams have their next games on Oct. 28. Jackson State heads to Simmons Bank Field to take on Arkansas-Pine Bluff, where the Tigers will look for a repeat of their success here this evening. Meanwhile, Mississippi Valley State will hope for a better result on the road when they meet an Alcorn State side riding the momentum from a win in its last outing. That one will be played at Jack Spinks-Marino Casem Stadium.
Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.