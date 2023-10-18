SIAC announces 2023-2024 preseason basketball superlatives

By

Men’s Preseason Superlative Awards

Preseason Player of the Year

Malachi McCoy, Benedict College

Defensive Player of the Year

Jamal Reynolds, Fort Valley State University

2023-2024 SIAC Men’s Basketball Preseason Team

First Team

Jamal Reynolds, Fort Valley State University*

Malachi McCoy, Benedict College

Willie Jackson, Central State University

Jalen Williams, Clark Atlanta University

Asanti Price, Benedict College

Second Team

Steven Lyles, Spring Hill College

Brandon Smith, Benedict College

Micah Evans, LeMoyne-Owen College

D’Anthony Pennington, Tuskegee University

Terin Wofford, Albany State University

*Indicates a 2022-2023 SIAC All-Conference Team Returner

Women’s Preseason Superlative Awards



Preseason Player of the Year

Iemyiah Harris, Miles College

Defensive Player of the Year

Amari Heard, Savannah State University

2023-2024 SIAC Women’s Basketball Preseason Team

First Team

Taylor Christmas, Benedict College

Nyla Allen, Savannah State University*

Iemyiah Harris, Miles College*

Corrianna Evans, Clark Atlanta University*

Amari Heard, Savannah State University*

Second Team

Brittney Bolin, Tuskegee University

Gracen Kerr, Kentucky State University

Janiah Ellis, Clark Atlanta University

Destinee Jamison-Whitfield, Allen University

Arielle McElroy, Tuskegee University

*Indicates a 2022-2023 SIAC All-Conference Team Returner

About the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC)

The SIAC is a NCAA athletic conference consisting primarily of historically black colleges and universities with headquarters in downtown Atlanta, Georgia. The SIAC includes 15 member institutions (Albany State University, Allen University, Benedict College, Central State University, Clark Atlanta University, Edward Waters University, Fort Valley State University, Kentucky State University, Lane College, LeMoyne-Owen College, Miles College, Morehouse College, Savannah State University, Spring Hill College, and Tuskegee University), which are located within a contiguous seven-state footprint (Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Kentucky, South Carolina, Tennessee and Ohio). The SIAC sponsors seven men’s and six women’s sports and is a proud member of the NCAA Division II. For more information, visit www.thesiac.com.

SIAC announces 2023-2024 preseason basketball superlatives