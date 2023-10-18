SIAC announces 2023-2024 preseason basketball superlatives

Courtesy of the SIAC
Men’s Preseason Superlative Awards
Preseason Player of the Year
Malachi McCoy, Benedict College
Defensive Player of the Year
Jamal Reynolds, Fort Valley State University
2023-2024 SIAC Men’s Basketball Preseason Team
First Team
Jamal Reynolds, Fort Valley State University*
Malachi McCoy, Benedict College
Willie Jackson, Central State University
Jalen Williams, Clark Atlanta University
Asanti Price, Benedict College
Second Team
Steven Lyles, Spring Hill College
Brandon Smith, Benedict College
Micah Evans, LeMoyne-Owen College
D’Anthony Pennington, Tuskegee University
Terin Wofford, Albany State University
*Indicates a 2022-2023 SIAC All-Conference Team Returner
Women’s Preseason Superlative Awards
Preseason Player of the Year
Iemyiah Harris, Miles College
Defensive Player of the Year
Amari Heard, Savannah State University
2023-2024 SIAC Women’s Basketball Preseason Team
First Team
Taylor Christmas, Benedict College
Nyla Allen, Savannah State University*
Iemyiah Harris, Miles College*
Corrianna Evans, Clark Atlanta University*
Amari Heard, Savannah State University*
Second Team
Brittney Bolin, Tuskegee University
Gracen Kerr, Kentucky State University
Janiah Ellis, Clark Atlanta University
Destinee Jamison-Whitfield, Allen University
Arielle McElroy, Tuskegee University
*Indicates a 2022-2023 SIAC All-Conference Team Returner
