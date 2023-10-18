Indianapolis Colts LB, Jaguars QB have hilarious exchange

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard AKA Shaq Leonard, has been one of the most fierce defenders since arriving in the league in 2018.
The former South Carolina State star is a fierce competitor and never was that more evident than a recent clip showing him chasing down Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
In last week’s game between the two AFC South teams, Leonard and a teammate made a stop on Lawrence as he attempted to run the ball, but the hit wasn’t as clean as Leonard would have liked. When the quarterback got up, the linebacker let him know there was more where that came from. “I’m going to hit you, boy! I’m going to hit you!”
The former Clemson star wasn’t going to back down, though.
“I don’t care,” Lawrence shot back.
The Indianapolis Colts lost the game 37-20 and are now 3-3 on the season.