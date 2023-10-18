VIEW ALL SCORES
Darius Leonard
MEAC

Indianapolis Colts LB, Jaguars QB have hilarious exchange

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaq Leonard and Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence had a fun exchange in Sunday’s contest.
Posted on

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard AKA Shaq Leonard, has been one of the most fierce defenders since arriving in the league in 2018.

The former South Carolina State star is a fierce competitor and never was that more evident than a recent clip showing him chasing down Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Darius Leonard



In last week’s game between the two AFC South teams, Leonard and a teammate made a stop on Lawrence as he attempted to run the ball, but the hit wasn’t as clean as Leonard would have liked. When the quarterback got up, the linebacker let him know there was more where that came from. “I’m going to hit you, boy! I’m going to hit you!”

The former Clemson star wasn’t going to back down, though. 

“I don’t care,” Lawrence shot back.

The Indianapolis Colts lost the game 37-20 and are now 3-3 on the season.

Indianapolis Colts LB, Jaguars QB have hilarious exchange
Related Items:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

Saint Augustine's University, Saint Augustine's University,
2.4K
CIAA

HBCU program practiced on concrete, without full-time trainer
1.4K
Jackson State

Shilo Sanders represents Jackson State, puts move in perspective
533
Bands

HBCU Band of The Year competition adds to band battles
594
MEAC

North Carolina Central kicks off MEAC title defense against Morgan State
1.2K
2023 Football

Best available coaches for FCS HBCU coaching carousel
To Top
X