CAA Sports Network hoops includes Hampton and NC A&T

North Carolina A&T and Hampton will play a combined four CAA games on CBS Sports Network, including a matchup between the two on MLK Day.

Posted on

RICHMOND, Va. (Oct. 18, 2023) – Twenty-seven CAA men’s basketball games will be televised nationally on CBS Sports Network in 2023-24 thanks to an expanded schedule and addition of a Monday prime time window.

CBS Sports Network will show 24 regular season conference contests in addition to its continued coverage of the Jersey Mike’s CAA Men’s Basketball Championship’s final two days with the two semifinals and title game. All 14 CAA members will play at least twice on the network and all will host a nationally televised contest on their home court.

Conference play will open with a special New Year’s Day contest from Philadelphia when Drexel hosts Hampton for one of eight Monday CAA games on CBS Sports Network. The remaining Monday slate will feature each league member once and concludes with a February 26 doubleheader of Drexel at Delaware and UNCW at Campbell.

Other January highlights include a pair of trips to Wilmington, where UNCW will host Delaware in a Sunday afternoon contest (Jan. 14) before welcoming in Charleston (Jan. 20) in rematches of the last two CAA title games, and a Martin Luther King Jr. Day game between North Carolina A&T and Hampton (Jan. 15).

CAA

The schedule includes back-to-back Saturday doubleheaders beginning on January 27, when Towson visits Delaware and UNCW heads to Stony Brook, and on February 3 when North Carolina A&T welcomes Elon and Hofstra hosts Towson. 

Defending CAA Champion Charleston will play three games on CBS Sports Network in February with home contests vs. North Carolina A&T (Feb. 8) and William & Mary (Feb. 19) and a visit to Towson (Feb. 24).

The final day of the regular season (March 2) will be a Wild Card pick with the selection made in February.

CBS Sports Network will televise the semifinals (March 11) and the final (March 12) of the 2024 Jersey Mike’s CAA Men’s Basketball Championship from the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, D.C., as part of the lead-up to CBS’ coverage of the 2024 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship.

2023-24 CAA Men’s Basketball on CBS Sports Network

Mon1/1Hampton at Drexel12:00 PM
Thu1/4Stony Brook at Northeastern7:00 PM
Mon1/8Northeastern at Monmouth7:00 PM
Thu1/11Hofstra at Northeastern7:00 PM
Sun1/14Delaware at UNCW4:00 PM
Mon1/15North Carolina A&T at Hampton9:00 PM
Thu1/18Monmouth at Drexel 7:00 PM
Sat1/20Charleston at UNCW6:00 PM
Mon1/22Hofstra at Stony Brook9:00 PM
Thu1/25Elon at Campbell5:00 PM
Sat1/27Towson at Delaware2:00 PM
Sat1/27UNCW at Stony Brook4:00 PM
Thu2/1Delaware at William & Mary7:00 PM
Sat2/3Elon at North Carolina A&T4:00 PM
Sat2/3Towson at Hofstra6:00 PM
Thu2/8North Carolina A&T at Charleston8:00 PM
Mon2/12Elon at Towson9:00 PM
Mon2/19William & Mary at Charleston8:00 PM
Thu2/22Drexel at Hofstra7:00 PM
Sat2/24Charleston at Towson12:00 PM
Mon2/26Drexel at Delaware6:30 PM
Mon2/26UNCW at Campbell8:30 PM
Thu2/29William & Mary at Elon7:00 PM
Sat3/2CAA Wild Card2:00 PM
Mon3/11CAA Men’s Basketball Championship – Semifinal #16:00 PM
Mon3/11CAA Men’s Basketball Championship – Semifinal #18:30 PM
Tue3/12CAA Men’s Basketball Championship – Final7:00 PM
