CAA Sports Network hoops includes Hampton and NC A&T

By

RICHMOND, Va. (Oct. 18, 2023) – Twenty-seven CAA men’s basketball games will be televised nationally on CBS Sports Network in 2023-24 thanks to an expanded schedule and addition of a Monday prime time window.

CBS Sports Network will show 24 regular season conference contests in addition to its continued coverage of the Jersey Mike’s CAA Men’s Basketball Championship’s final two days with the two semifinals and title game. All 14 CAA members will play at least twice on the network and all will host a nationally televised contest on their home court.

Conference play will open with a special New Year’s Day contest from Philadelphia when Drexel hosts Hampton for one of eight Monday CAA games on CBS Sports Network. The remaining Monday slate will feature each league member once and concludes with a February 26 doubleheader of Drexel at Delaware and UNCW at Campbell.

Other January highlights include a pair of trips to Wilmington, where UNCW will host Delaware in a Sunday afternoon contest (Jan. 14) before welcoming in Charleston (Jan. 20) in rematches of the last two CAA title games, and a Martin Luther King Jr. Day game between North Carolina A&T and Hampton (Jan. 15).

The schedule includes back-to-back Saturday doubleheaders beginning on January 27, when Towson visits Delaware and UNCW heads to Stony Brook, and on February 3 when North Carolina A&T welcomes Elon and Hofstra hosts Towson.

Defending CAA Champion Charleston will play three games on CBS Sports Network in February with home contests vs. North Carolina A&T (Feb. 8) and William & Mary (Feb. 19) and a visit to Towson (Feb. 24).

The final day of the regular season (March 2) will be a Wild Card pick with the selection made in February.

CBS Sports Network will televise the semifinals (March 11) and the final (March 12) of the 2024 Jersey Mike’s CAA Men’s Basketball Championship from the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, D.C., as part of the lead-up to CBS’ coverage of the 2024 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship.

2023-24 CAA Men’s Basketball on CBS Sports Network

Mon 1/1 Hampton at Drexel 12:00 PM Thu 1/4 Stony Brook at Northeastern 7:00 PM Mon 1/8 Northeastern at Monmouth 7:00 PM Thu 1/11 Hofstra at Northeastern 7:00 PM Sun 1/14 Delaware at UNCW 4:00 PM Mon 1/15 North Carolina A&T at Hampton 9:00 PM Thu 1/18 Monmouth at Drexel 7:00 PM Sat 1/20 Charleston at UNCW 6:00 PM Mon 1/22 Hofstra at Stony Brook 9:00 PM Thu 1/25 Elon at Campbell 5:00 PM Sat 1/27 Towson at Delaware 2:00 PM Sat 1/27 UNCW at Stony Brook 4:00 PM Thu 2/1 Delaware at William & Mary 7:00 PM Sat 2/3 Elon at North Carolina A&T 4:00 PM Sat 2/3 Towson at Hofstra 6:00 PM Thu 2/8 North Carolina A&T at Charleston 8:00 PM Mon 2/12 Elon at Towson 9:00 PM Mon 2/19 William & Mary at Charleston 8:00 PM Thu 2/22 Drexel at Hofstra 7:00 PM Sat 2/24 Charleston at Towson 12:00 PM Mon 2/26 Drexel at Delaware 6:30 PM Mon 2/26 UNCW at Campbell 8:30 PM Thu 2/29 William & Mary at Elon 7:00 PM Sat 3/2 CAA Wild Card 2:00 PM Mon 3/11 CAA Men’s Basketball Championship – Semifinal #1 6:00 PM Mon 3/11 CAA Men’s Basketball Championship – Semifinal #1 8:30 PM Tue 3/12 CAA Men’s Basketball Championship – Final 7:00 PM

CAA Sports Network hoops includes Hampton and NC A&T